2014 Buick Encore

- Powertrain
- Exterior
- Convenience
- Additional Features
- Cargo Mat
- Lane Departure Warning
- Rear Vision Camera
- Side Blind Zone Alert
- Heated driver and front passenger seats
- Rear cross traffic alert
- Forward collision alert
- Mechanical Tools and Jack
- Air filtration system with particulate filter
- Passenger flat folding seat back
- QuietTuning Buick exclusive process -inc: active noise cancellation
- Steering column, tilt and telescopic
- Defogger, rear window, electric
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
- Emissions, federal requirements
- Cargo cover, rear, stowable and removable
- Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down
- Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster
- Lighting, interior, rear cargo compartment lamp
- Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
- Steering wheel, heated
- Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
- Noise control system, active noise cancellation
- Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic
- Emissions, federal tier 2
- Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp
- Roof Rails, silver painted
- Cargo area, 2 piece storage tray under cargo load floor
- Suspension, Touring ride and handling
- Child security rear door locks, power
- Air bag, passenger sensing system -inc: sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
- Engine, ECOTEC turbo 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI
- Steering, power, variable effort, electronic
- Exhaust, styled stainless steel
- Tires, P215/55R18 SL blackwall all season
- Spare wheel, steel, compact located under cargo floor
- Spare tire, compact located under cargo floor
- Lighting, headlamps, halogen composite projector beam -inc: blue translucent ring, auto exterior lamp control
- Lighting, fog lamps, front
- Lighting, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
- Mirrors, driver and passenger power, heated, manual folding, body coloured -inc: turn signals
- Glass, acoustic laminated
- Glass, deep tinted
- Door handles, body colour with chrome strips
- 7" diagonal colour LCD display
- Driver, front 6-way power -inc: manual recline, pwr lumbar adjustment
- Passenger, front 6-way power adjuster -inc: pwr lumbar w/manual recline
- Rear 60/40, flip and fold bench seat -inc: adjustable outboard head restraints
- Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3 spoke, colour-keyed -inc: theft-deterrent locking feature
- Steering wheel, controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
- Instrumentation, analog, speedometer, tachometer, fuel level
- Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer, GM oil life monitoring system, average & instantaneous fuel consumption, compass display
- Cruise control, electronic -inc: set & resume speed
- Memory package, front driver seat -inc: driver side presets for seat position and outside mirrors
- Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic
- Rear passenger floor ducts, hot and cold air
- Mirror, rear-view, auto-dimming
- Visors, driver and passenger with covered illuminated mirrors
- Lighting, interior, ice blue ambient, located on instrument panel
- Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger -inc: side-impact seat-mounted air bag, roof rail for front/rear outboard seating positions
- Seatbelts, 3 point, driver and front passenger height adjustable -inc: load limiters
- Seatbelts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
- Child safety restraint provisions, child, Isofix 2 point only, point/latch -inc: 3 top tether points
- Bose premium 7-speaker system with amplifier
- Power outlet, 110 volts AC, located in front console
- Wheels, 18" x 7" chrome
