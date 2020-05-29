Menu
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Warranty Auto Sales Ltd

416-751-6653

Contact Seller
2014 Buick Encore

2014 Buick Encore

Premium

2014 Buick Encore

Premium

Location

Warranty Auto Sales Ltd

1830 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y2

416-751-6653

Contact Seller

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,000KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 5048172
  VIN: KL4CJHSB7EB707786
Exterior Colour
Satin Steel Grey Metallic (Gray)
Interior Colour
Titanium (AAW)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

...2014 BUICK ENCORE PREMIUM AWD 4X4 BLUETOOTH REV CAMERA LEATHER...LOW LOW KMS...MINT COND.
....BBB A+ RATING......WE INCLUDE EVERYTHING......PRICE INCLUDES ONE YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, SAFETY CERT., E-TEST, NEW BRAKES, NEW FLUIDS, NEW FILTERS, FULLY DETAILED..


...ONE OWNER....VERY VERY CLEAN...DRIVES FANTASTIC.

.... WELL MAINTAINED, LOW KILOMETERS.


..... FEATURES, INCL; PREMIUM PKG., AWD 4X4 PKG., BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, AUX., POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, SPORT ALLOY WHEELS, PREMIUM SOUND, REAR HEAT AND REAR AIR, TILT, TINT, CRUISE CONTROL, AIR COND., POWER OPTIONS GROUP, WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS, SPORT STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS, LIGHTING PKG., FOG LAMPS, REAR WIPER AND WASH, ROOF RACK, SPORT EXHAUST, SPOILER .. PLUS LOTS MORE.

.......PRICE INCLUDES ONE YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, SAFETY CERT., E-TEST, NEW BRAKES, NEW FLUIDS, NEW FILTERS, FULLY DETAILED, AND CLEANED, CAR-PROOF REPORT.... AWESOME TIRES. ..........WARRANTIES OF UP TO 4 YEARS AND "BUMPER-TO-BUMPER" STYLE ARE AVAILABLE AT VERY ATTRACTIVE PRICES. WE INCLUDE A 12 MONTH, 12,000KMS, POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. ........CALL US.........WARRANTY AUTO SALES..........OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.........416-751-6653.........IN BUSINESS SINCE 1967.

Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Convenience
  • Rear intermittent wiper
Additional Features
  • Cargo Mat
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Side Blind Zone Alert
  • Heated driver and front passenger seats
  • Rear cross traffic alert
  • Forward collision alert
  • Mechanical Tools and Jack
  • Air filtration system with particulate filter
  • Passenger flat folding seat back
  • QuietTuning Buick exclusive process -inc: active noise cancellation
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Defogger, rear window, electric
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Emissions, federal requirements
  • Cargo cover, rear, stowable and removable
  • Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down
  • Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster
  • Lighting, interior, rear cargo compartment lamp
  • Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
  • Steering wheel, heated
  • Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
  • Noise control system, active noise cancellation
  • Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic
  • Emissions, federal tier 2
  • Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp
  • Roof Rails, silver painted
  • Cargo area, 2 piece storage tray under cargo load floor
  • Suspension, Touring ride and handling
  • Child security rear door locks, power
  • Air bag, passenger sensing system -inc: sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
  • Engine, ECOTEC turbo 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI
  • Steering, power, variable effort, electronic
  • Exhaust, styled stainless steel
  • Tires, P215/55R18 SL blackwall all season
  • Spare wheel, steel, compact located under cargo floor
  • Spare tire, compact located under cargo floor
  • Lighting, headlamps, halogen composite projector beam -inc: blue translucent ring, auto exterior lamp control
  • Lighting, fog lamps, front
  • Lighting, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
  • Mirrors, driver and passenger power, heated, manual folding, body coloured -inc: turn signals
  • Glass, acoustic laminated
  • Glass, deep tinted
  • Door handles, body colour with chrome strips
  • 7" diagonal colour LCD display
  • Driver, front 6-way power -inc: manual recline, pwr lumbar adjustment
  • Passenger, front 6-way power adjuster -inc: pwr lumbar w/manual recline
  • Rear 60/40, flip and fold bench seat -inc: adjustable outboard head restraints
  • Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3 spoke, colour-keyed -inc: theft-deterrent locking feature
  • Steering wheel, controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
  • Instrumentation, analog, speedometer, tachometer, fuel level
  • Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer, GM oil life monitoring system, average & instantaneous fuel consumption, compass display
  • Cruise control, electronic -inc: set & resume speed
  • Memory package, front driver seat -inc: driver side presets for seat position and outside mirrors
  • Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic
  • Rear passenger floor ducts, hot and cold air
  • Mirror, rear-view, auto-dimming
  • Visors, driver and passenger with covered illuminated mirrors
  • Lighting, interior, ice blue ambient, located on instrument panel
  • Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger -inc: side-impact seat-mounted air bag, roof rail for front/rear outboard seating positions
  • Seatbelts, 3 point, driver and front passenger height adjustable -inc: load limiters
  • Seatbelts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
  • Child safety restraint provisions, child, Isofix 2 point only, point/latch -inc: 3 top tether points
  • Bose premium 7-speaker system with amplifier
  • Power outlet, 110 volts AC, located in front console
  • Wheels, 18" x 7" chrome

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

