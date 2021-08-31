Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Cadillac SRX

181,577 KM

Details Description Features

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Contact Seller
2014 Cadillac SRX

2014 Cadillac SRX

FWD 4DR LUXURY

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Cadillac SRX

FWD 4DR LUXURY

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  1. 7902096
  2. 7902096
  3. 7902096
  4. 7902096
  5. 7902096
  6. 7902096
  7. 7902096
  8. 7902096
  9. 7902096
  10. 7902096
  11. 7902096
  12. 7902096
  13. 7902096
  14. 7902096
  15. 7902096
Contact Seller

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

181,577KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7902096
  • VIN: 3GYFNBE39ES590509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,577 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2013 GMC Terrain FWD...
 187,270 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Econoline ...
 182,582 KM
$15,950 + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Grand Cher...
 188,966 KM
$13,950 + tax & lic

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-686-XXXX

(click to show)

416-686-6963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory