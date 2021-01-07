2014 Chevrolet Camaro

+ taxes & licensing
647-686-7808
1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695
CHEVROLET INSPECTION AND APPROVAL AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! ***CARFAX VERIFIED AND AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST*** AUTO, BLACK OVER BLACK LEATHER INT, A\C, CD, PM, PDL, ,AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL,TILT WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, TRACTION CONTROL AND MORE! ONLY 91,017 KM! ** ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION PLEASE SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS** THIS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED . CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS.***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C**
