2014 Chevrolet Cruze

169,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

169,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10446570
  VIN: 1G1PC5SB3E7158888

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

D2 Auto Sales

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

