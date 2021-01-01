Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

106,460 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Xian Auto

905-237-7033

1LT

Location

Xian Auto

3445 Sheppard Ave E Unit # 7, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K5

905-237-7033

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

106,460KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6369257
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB9E7336481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,460 KM

Vehicle Description

P FOR SALE IS A 2014 CHEVROLET CRUZE SILVER  PACKED WITH FEATURES LIKE BLUETOOTH, CRUSIE CONTROL, CLIMATE CONTROL, AM/FM RADIO, BACK CAMERA, LCD SCREEN, CD PLAYER, POWER DOOR LOCKS WINDOWS MIRRORS AND SO MUCH MORE.
COME BY AND CHECK OUT THIS NICE 2014 CHEVROLET CRUZE SILVER WHILE SUPPLY LASTS.

*ALL VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR $599*

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! $0 DOWN IS POSSIBLE. Fill out our application on our website now and get approved easily.  

***SUMMER PROMOTION SALES!!!!!*** This vehicle is well equipped and to provide you such great driving experience. Don't wait and come to visit Xian Auto to see this vehicle with the best deal you've ever seen. Book appointments to meet our professionals to match the right vehicle with your needs. Don't worry about bad or no credit, because $0 down to finance your cars is possible at Xian Auto. We pay higher for trade-in vehicles. Please visit our website for details: xianauto.ca. We have been serving the GTA for over 10 years.

WARRANTY IS AVALIABLE, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Leather Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Bluetooth Connection
Back Camera

Xian Auto

Xian Auto

3445 Sheppard Ave E Unit # 7, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K5

