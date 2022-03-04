$5,995+ tax & licensing
416-886-7788
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
Accident Free/Automatic/Leather/Roof/Certified
Location
D2 Auto Sales
3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,995
- Listing ID: 8591258
- VIN: 1G1PE5SB8E7319567
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black+Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 192,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free, Comes Certified, Automatic, Has 192,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Key less Entry, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights. Please Call To Confirm Availability......A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS.....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough
FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA
PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION
BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM
SATURDAYS 11:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED
Vehicle Features
