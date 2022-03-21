Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

254,000 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

416-356-8118

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

254,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8672798
  • Stock #: 0021
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB0E7329449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 254,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LT! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! BLUETOOTH!

REMOTE START! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! CLEAN TITLE! ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE!

DRIVE LIKE NEW! DRIVING IS BELIEVING! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

