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2014 Chevrolet Equinox
2LT
2014 Chevrolet Equinox
2LT
Location
Kingscross Hyundai
1957 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON M1L 2M3
416-755-3322
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
177,220KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNFLGEK5EZ128796
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 177,220 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Kingscross Hyundai
1957 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON M1L 2M3
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Kingscross Hyundai
416-755-3322
2014 Chevrolet Equinox