2014 Chevrolet Equinox

0 KM

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

416-834-6276

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

610 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-834-6276

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5731503
  Stock #: 809
  VIN: 2GNALCEK5E6304342

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Beige
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather, Back-up Camera,  Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mount Volume, Tilt Steering, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), USB, Auxiliary 12v Outlet, Daytime Running Lights, CD Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, Child Safety Lock, Key-less Entry, Digital Clock,  Rear Window Defogger, Inside Hood Release. There are no hidden or extra fees only price plus HST and licensing. Please call us at 416-477-6086 or email: info@mominautosales.ca to book a test drive at 610 Danforth Road, Scarborough, Ontario, M1K 1E7. Please also visit us at www.mominautosales.ca for more similar vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Winter Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

610 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-834-6276

416-477-6086
