2014 Chevrolet Express

238,450 KM

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

416-834-6276

2014 Chevrolet Express

2014 Chevrolet Express

Base

2014 Chevrolet Express

Base

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

610 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-834-6276

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

238,450KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5654976
  • Stock #: 777A
  • VIN: 1GCZGUCA5E1119548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Cargo
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 238,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Cargo Van, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Steering, Steering Wheel Mount Volume, Tilt Steering, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Daytime Running Lights, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Child Safety Lock, Digital Clock, Front Wheel Drive, Rear Window Defogger, Inside Hood Release.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Warranty Included
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

610 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-834-6276

416-477-6086
