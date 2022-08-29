2014 Chevrolet Malibu

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499

$9,500 + taxes & licensing 2 0 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9059371

9059371 VIN: 1G11J5SX9EF253338

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

