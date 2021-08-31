Menu
2014 Chrysler 200

206,170 KM

Details Description Features

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Location

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

206,170KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7838964
  VIN: 1C3CCBG8EN194218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 206,170 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

