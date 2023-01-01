$6,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Chrysler 200
LX
Location
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
180,887KM
Used
Fair Condition
- Listing ID: 9547786
- VIN: 1C3CCBAB6EN131724
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,887 KM
Vehicle Description
TRADE IN VEHICLE!
CRUISE CONTROL
STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS
KEYLESS ENTRY
AM/FM/CD/AUX
POWER LOCKS
POWER WINDOWS
WINTER TIRES
NO ENGINE CHECKLIGHT
FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALL CREDITS APPROVED!
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Steering
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
