2014 Chrysler 200

180,887 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

905-587-0911

LX

LX

Location

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

180,887KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9547786
  • VIN: 1C3CCBAB6EN131724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,887 KM

Vehicle Description

TRADE IN VEHICLE!

CRUISE CONTROL

STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS

KEYLESS ENTRY

AM/FM/CD/AUX

POWER LOCKS

POWER WINDOWS

WINTER TIRES

NO ENGINE CHECKLIGHT

FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALL CREDITS APPROVED!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Steering
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email 11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

