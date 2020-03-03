Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 4713873
  2. 4713873
  3. 4713873
  4. 4713873
  5. 4713873
  6. 4713873
  7. 4713873
  8. 4713873
  9. 4713873
  10. 4713873
  11. 4713873
  12. 4713873
  13. 4713873
  14. 4713873
  15. 4713873
  16. 4713873
  17. 4713873
  18. 4713873
  19. 4713873
  20. 4713873
  21. 4713873
  22. 4713873
  23. 4713873
  24. 4713873
  25. 4713873
  26. 4713873
  27. 4713873
  28. 4713873
  29. 4713873
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4713873
  • VIN: 2C4RC1CG7ER118458
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Third Passenger Door
  • Power Fourth Passenger Door
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2015 Nissan Rogue SL
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Mazda CX-9 GT/N...
 0 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2010 MINI Cooper Con...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Send A Message