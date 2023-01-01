Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

150,800 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT DVD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT DVD

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

  1. 1688248680
  2. 1688248680
  3. 1688248680
  4. 1688248680
  5. 1688248679
  6. 1688248679
  7. 1688248679
  8. 1688248680
  9. 1688248679
  10. 1688248679
  11. 1688248679
  12. 1688248679
  13. 1688248679
  14. 1688248701
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
150,800KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10136586
  • Stock #: 0054
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2ER369700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 150,800 KM

Vehicle Description

SXT! FULL STOW N GO! DVD! BACKUP CAMERA! TWO ROW POWER WINDOWS! REAR A/C!

DVD PLAYER! ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE

NICE AND SMOOTH! 

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118,   EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

2006 Toyota Corolla ...
 170,500 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Toua...
 183,500 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2012 Audi Q5 Premium...
 208,500 KM
$10,988 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory