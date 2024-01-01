$5,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
7SEATER/TWOOWNER/FULLSERVICEHISTORY/CERTIFIED.
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
7SEATER/TWOOWNER/FULLSERVICEHISTORY/CERTIFIED.
Location
D2 Auto Sales
3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
416-886-7788
Certified
$5,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 299,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICE IS INCLUSIVE OF SAFETY CERTIFICATION AND ALL FEES, NO ADMIN FEES, ONLY EXTRA IS TAX AND LICENSING. Loaded, Only Two OWNER Car, Full Service History. Automatic, Has 299,000 on it. 4 Door, 7 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Alloy Rims, Heated and Power mirrors. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough
FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca
416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA
PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION
BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM
SATURDAYS 11:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Warranty
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From D2 Auto Sales
Email D2 Auto Sales
D2 Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-886-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-886-7788