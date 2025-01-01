$14,888+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
CREW! LEATHER! PWR DOORS!
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
CREW! LEATHER! PWR DOORS!
Location
California Classics
3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
416-699-6630
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 131,252 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy with confidence! Certification included with no hidden fees. Financing is available! Good, bad or no no credit? We can help! Call us now to schedule your test drive today! You can also visit us online @californiaclassics.ca to view a complete list of our inventory. Extended Global warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable! Contact us for more details. HST and licensing fees are not included in the selling price. California Classic Cars - 3089 Danforth Ave in Toronto. 1 block east of Victoria Park Ave.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From California Classics
Email California Classics
California Classics
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-699-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-699-6630