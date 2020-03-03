Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

647-504-9487

  1. 4689906
  2. 4689906
  3. 4689906
  4. 4689906
  5. 4689906
  6. 4689906
  7. 4689906
  8. 4689906
  9. 4689906
  10. 4689906
  11. 4689906
  12. 4689906
  13. 4689906
  14. 4689906
  15. 4689906
  16. 4689906
  17. 4689906
  18. 4689906
  19. 4689906
  20. 4689906
  21. 4689906
  22. 4689906
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4689906
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8ER288443
Exterior Colour
Bright White Clearcoat (White)
Interior Colour
Black (N7X9)
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

**CERTIFIED**
**2 YEARS WARRANTY, 520 $ retail value **
**2014 DODGE CARAVAN SXT model, full stow n go, 2 sets of rims and tires, backup camera, DVD, remote start, 124,xxx km, v6 cyl 3.6 l engine, Clean, Driving nice.
* **Buy with confidence; registered dealer with OMVIC and UCDA. Open Sundays only by appointment
**WARRANTY available up to 3 years
* *HST (Tax) & Licencing is extra
**FINANCING AVAILABLE100% GUARANTEED APPROVAL!!!**down payment may be required* Regardless of your credit, Good or Poor, let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs.

Trade in are welcome VISA, MASTERCARD accepted, we also speak french, italian and spanish

Please visit us at 585 Kennedy Rd in Scarborough, call before at 6475049487 Stefan

Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Easy Clean Floor Mats
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Suspension
  • TOURING SUSPENSION
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • 4 Speakers
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • Fixed antenna
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • Locking glove box
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • 3.16 Axle Ratio
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT
  • Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Analog Display
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
  • Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
  • 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • 76 L Fuel Tank
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
  • 6049# Gvwr
  • Front Facing Manual Reclining Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
  • Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
  • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

2004 Audi A8 L
 251,000 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey SXT
 249,000 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 3 Series 32...
 243,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

647-504-XXXX

(click to show)

647-504-9487

Send A Message