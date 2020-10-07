Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

179,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

647-504-9487

Crew

Location

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

647-504-9487

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

179,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6157326
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDGXER181133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description

** CERTIFIED **

** 2 YEARS FREE WARRANTY, 520 $ retail value**

**ONE OWNER** 

**ACCIDENTS FREE **

** 2014 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN, CREW, 179,xxx km, Clean, Driving nice. **

**Buy with confidence; registered dealer with OMVIC and UCDA. OPEN MON- SAT 10 - 6 pm, Sundays, open only by appointment** . 

**WARRANTY available up to 3 years **

 **HST and Licencing is extra** 

*FINANCING AVAILABLE100% GUARANTEED APPROVAL!!!**down payment may be required* Regardless of your credit, Good or Poor, let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs. ** Trade in are welcome** VISA, MASTERCARD accepted, we also speak french, italian and spanish Please visit us at 585 Kennedy Rd in Scarborough, call before at 6475049487Stefan 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Adjustable Pedals
Knee Air Bag

