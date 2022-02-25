Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

242,790 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 1647988991
  2. 1647989004
  3. 1647989016
  4. 1647989046
  5. 1647989057
  6. 1647989068
  7. 1647989082
  8. 1647989101
  9. 1647989110
  10. 1647989121
  11. 1647989135
  12. 1647989154
  13. 1647989176
  14. 1647989186
  15. 1647989198
  16. 1647989214
  17. 1647989253
  18. 1647989264
  19. 1647989274
  20. 1647989287
  21. 1647989329
  22. 1647989340
  23. 1647989357
  24. 1647989366
  25. 1647989384
  26. 1647989398
  27. 1647989408
  28. 1647989437
  29. 1647989447
  30. 1647989470
  31. 1647989488
  32. 1647989509
  33. 1647989530
  34. 1647989540
  35. 1647989554
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

242,790KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8362680
  • Stock #: 24279- WE FINANCE EVERYONE
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9ER288466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 242,790 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Cloth Seats
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 242,790 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Yaris CE
 266,300 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Jeep Grand Cher...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory