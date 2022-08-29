$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn 30th Anniversary
Location
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
905-587-0911
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
214,698KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9103309
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG2ER281651
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 214,698 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
