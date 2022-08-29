Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

214,698 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

905-587-0911

4dr Wgn 30th Anniversary

4dr Wgn 30th Anniversary

Location

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-0911

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

214,698KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9103309
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2ER281651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 214,698 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-0911

