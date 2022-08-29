2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 1 4 , 6 9 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9103309

9103309 VIN: 2C4RDGBG2ER281651

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 214,698 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.