$4,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Journey
SXT
2014 Dodge Journey
SXT
Location
KG Automotive
A7-2655 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3
647-770-4840
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 171,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX VERIFIED!! ONE OWNER!! AUTOMATIC!! LOW KMS!! High value features: - Navigation - Bluetooth - Backup camera - Touch screen - Push start - Park assist - Heated seats - Power seats - Low kilometres ONLY 171K!! Lots of life left! Runs and drives smooth! ONLY $4,999 plus HST and licensing are extra **Vehicle is not drivable without certification. Safety certification including a 3 month powertrain warranty is available for an additional $899** Dealer sale. Call/text/email for quick reply 6477704840 Low ballers will be ignored. Price is fair and final.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From KG Automotive
Email KG Automotive
KG Automotive
Call Dealer
647-770-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
647-770-4840