CARFAX VERIFIED!! ONE OWNER!! AUTOMATIC!! LOW KMS!! High value features: - Navigation - Bluetooth - Backup camera - Touch screen - Push start - Park assist - Heated seats - Power seats - Low kilometres ONLY 171K!! Lots of life left! Runs and drives smooth! ONLY $4,999 plus HST and licensing are extra **Vehicle is not drivable without certification. Safety certification including a 3 month powertrain warranty is available for an additional $899** Dealer sale. Call/text/email for quick reply 6477704840 Low ballers will be ignored. Price is fair and final.

2014 Dodge Journey

171,000 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

KG Automotive

A7-2655 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3

647-770-4840

Used
171,000KM
VIN 3C4PDCCG1ET228726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

A7-2655 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3

