Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Journey

182,380 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  1. 5395292
  2. 5395292
  3. 5395292
  4. 5395292
  5. 5395292
  6. 5395292
  7. 5395292
  8. 5395292
  9. 5395292
  10. 5395292
  11. 5395292
  12. 5395292
  13. 5395292
  14. 5395292
  15. 5395292
  16. 5395292
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5395292
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG1ET269759

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

182,380KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,380 KM

Vehicle Description

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. Prices have been cut and are firm.+hst

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! CERTIFIED AND DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO PAY STUBS! NO JOB LETTERS! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

**Call (416) 686-6969 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! 7 LOCATIONS! over 350 vehicles. We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2011 GMC Acadia FWD ...
 164,988 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Fusion 4dr...
 118,781 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Grand Cher...
 176,847 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-686-XXXX

(click to show)

416-686-6963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory