2014 Ford Econoline
Just Deals Ltd
3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2
416-230-1586
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
147,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTNE2EW0EDA55130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY INCLUDED. www.justdealsltd.ca Any info you need in the website Address; 3132 Kingston road Toronto Scarborough excellent condition + taxes and license ***Safety included the price ***** CERTIFIED Appointment need it please text or call before you come Runs and drives great! AUTOMATIC!! Cash or certified check, Financing available IF you have any questions about financing call for more details everyone is different ***FINANCING AVAILABLE APPLY NOW AND FILL APPLICATION @Justdealsltd.ca All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. approvals. Please call or text to make an appointment.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
