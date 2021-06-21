Menu
2014 Ford Escape

225,236 KM

Details Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

SE-LEATGER-NAVI-BK UP CAM-BLUETOOTH-AUX-ALLOYS

Location

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

225,236KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7423355
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX4EUA24544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 225,236 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

