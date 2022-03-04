$12,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118
2014 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$12,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8521229
- Stock #: 0016
- VIN: 1FMCU9G92EUD03786
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 192,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SE! ECOBOOST! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH!
POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO
CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ABUSOLUTELY ALL HIGHWAY MILE! VERY GOOD BODY AND TIRES ALL
AROUND! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
416-356-8118, EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.