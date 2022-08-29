Menu
2014 Ford Escape

167,500 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

S

2014 Ford Escape

S

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

167,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9064657
  • Stock #: 0001
  • VIN: 1FMCU0F77EUB87366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,500 KM

Vehicle Description

FWD! S! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS!POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! BLUETOOTH!

AND MUCH MORE! VERY NICE CLEAN BODY! NO RUST! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! LOCAL ONTARIO 

CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE! 

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

