2014 Ford Explorer

171,835 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

416-261-1111

2014 Ford Explorer

2014 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr XLT

2014 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr XLT

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

171,835KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10069920
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D89EGA81864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,835 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN! 
3.5L V6 290hp 255ft. lbs.
7 PASSENGER AWD 
LOADED! 

LEATHER | PANORAMIC ROOF | NAVIGATION 
HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH 

MUCH MORE! 




Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

