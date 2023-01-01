$16,995+ tax & licensing
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Explorer
2014 Ford Explorer
4WD 4dr XLT
Location
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
171,835KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10069920
- VIN: 1FM5K8D89EGA81864
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 171,835 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN!
3.5L V6 290hp 255ft. lbs.
7 PASSENGER AWD
LOADED!
LEATHER | PANORAMIC ROOF | NAVIGATION
HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH
MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
