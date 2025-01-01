Menu
<p>ONE OWNER TRUCK WITH NO ACCIDENT HISTORY.</p><p>Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \NO AUCTION PURCHASES\. PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DONT LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.</p>

2014 Ford F-150

151,000 KM

Details Description

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

12946952

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,000KM
VIN 1FTFX1EF8EFB65162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER TRUCK WITH NO ACCIDENT HISTORY.

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Motor World

416-287-3241

2014 Ford F-150