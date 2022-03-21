Menu
2014 Ford F-150

269,500 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

416-356-8118

4WD SUPERCREW 145" LARIAT

Location

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

269,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8910580
  • Stock #: 0009
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF0EKF66196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 269,500 KM

Vehicle Description

LARIAT! 5.0L V8! 4WD! SUPERCREW CAB! BOX CAP! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! BIG TOUCH SCREEN

WITH NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH! ALL HIGHWAY MIELAGE! SONY SPEAKER! VERY

GOOD BODY AND TIRES! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! LOCAL ONTARIO TRUCK! ACCIDENT FREE! AS IS SALE!

CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire

