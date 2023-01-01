$14,995+ tax & licensing
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
11Motors
416-261-1111
2014 Ford F-150
Location
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
416-261-1111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
191,422KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9930047
- VIN: 1FTVX1ET0EKE15051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 191,422 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN
EcoBoost 3.5L Twin Turbo V6 365hp 420ft. lbs. | 4x4 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
