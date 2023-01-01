Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford F-150

191,422 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

416-261-1111

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

  1. 1683667519
  2. 1683667519
  3. 1683667519
  4. 1683667519
  5. 1683667519
  6. 1683667519
  7. 1683667519
  8. 1683667519
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
191,422KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9930047
  • VIN: 1FTVX1ET0EKE15051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,422 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN 

EcoBoost 3.5L Twin Turbo V6 365hp 420ft. lbs. | 4x4 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB



Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 11Motors

2016 Audi Q5 quattro...
 151,216 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Patriot FW...
 171,681 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 177,809 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email 11Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

Call Dealer

416-261-XXXX

(click to show)

416-261-1111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory