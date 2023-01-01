Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Focus

184,000 KM

Details Features

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Just Deals Ltd

416-230-1586

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

416-230-1586

  1. 1691204264
  2. 1691204264
  3. 1691204264
  4. 1691204264
  5. 1691204264
  6. 1691204264
  7. 1691204264
  8. 1691204264
  9. 1691204264
  10. 1691204264
  11. 1691204264
  12. 1691204264
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
184,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10268847
  • VIN: 1FADP3K25EL376573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Just Deals Ltd

2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 180,000 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 191,000 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X1 28i
 143,000 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic

Email Just Deals Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Just Deals Ltd

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

Call Dealer

416-230-XXXX

(click to show)

416-230-1586

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory