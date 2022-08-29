2014 Ford Focus

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 0 4 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9279424

9279424 VIN: 1FADP3E22EL394461

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 115,045 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.