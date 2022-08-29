$7,995+ tax & licensing
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
11Motors
905-587-0911
2014 Ford Focus
4DR SDN S
Location
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
115,045KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9279424
- VIN: 1FADP3E22EL394461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,045 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4