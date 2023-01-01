$13,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
11Motors
416-261-1111
2014 Ford Focus
2014 Ford Focus
4DR SDN SE
Location
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
416-261-1111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
64,886KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9930053
- VIN: 1FADP3F21EL364771
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,886 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!!
CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From 11Motors
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4