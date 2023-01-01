$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Fusion
SE/BT/BACKUP CAMERA/GAS SAVER/ECO
Location
D2 Auto Sales
3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10396911
- VIN: 3FA6P0HD3ER114682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,531 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICE IS INCLUSIVE OF SAFETY CERTIFICATION AND ALL FEES, NO ADMIN FEES, ONLY EXTRA IS TAX AND LICENSING. Accident Free, Automatic, Comes Certified, Has 149,531 KM on it.4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Gas Saver, Heated seated, Reliable car, Blind spot. Please Call To Confirm Availability......A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS.....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough
FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA
PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION
BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM
SATURDAYS By Appointment Only
SUNDAYS CLOSED
