2014 Ford Fusion
2014 Ford Fusion
SE/BT/BACKUP CAMERA/REMOTE STARTER/NO ACCIDENT.
Location
3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 187,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICE IS INCLUSIVE OF SAFETY CERTIFICATION AND ALL FEES, NO ADMIN FEES, ONLY EXTRA IS TAX AND LICENSING.SE,Fwd, Comes Certified, Automatic, Has 187,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger,Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power seats,Power Mirrors, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Air Cooled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Backup Sensors, Tilt Steering,Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Summer and Winter Tires,Navigation, Heated mirrors,Remote starter. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough
FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca
Vehicle Features
