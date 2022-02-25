$10,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,490
+ taxes & licensing
Super Economy Auto Sales
416-283-0849
2014 Ford Fusion
2014 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
Super Economy Auto Sales
4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
416-283-0849
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$10,490
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8414673
- VIN: 3FA6P0H71ER153183
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Super Economy Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Super Economy Auto Sales
4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8