2014 Ford Fusion

0 KM

Details Features

$10,490

+ tax & licensing
Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

SE

Location

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8414673
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H71ER153183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email Super Economy Auto Sales

