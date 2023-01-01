Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

196,048 KM

Details Description Features

$18,785

+ tax & licensing
$18,785

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

416-261-1111

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD DOUBLE CAB STANDARD BOX SLE

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD DOUBLE CAB STANDARD BOX SLE

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,785

+ taxes & licensing

196,048KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10215792
  • VIN: 1GTV2UEC4EZ388671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,048 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4 SLE 4dr Double Cab 6.5 ft. SB
EcoTec3 5.3L Flex Fuel V8 355hp 383ft. lbs.

BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | POWER SEATS 
HEATED SEATS | CRUISE CONTROL | MUCH MORE 

CERTIFIED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

