2014 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD DOUBLE CAB STANDARD BOX SLE
Location
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
416-261-1111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,785
+ taxes & licensing
196,048KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10215792
- VIN: 1GTV2UEC4EZ388671
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 196,048 KM
Vehicle Description
4x4 SLE 4dr Double Cab 6.5 ft. SB
EcoTec3 5.3L Flex Fuel V8 355hp 383ft. lbs.
BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | POWER SEATS
HEATED SEATS | CRUISE CONTROL | MUCH MORE
CERTIFIED
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
