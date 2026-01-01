Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT for sale in Scarborough, ON

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
14299982

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9

416-699-6630

  1. 1781802193125
  2. 1781802193643
  3. 1781802194114
  4. 1781802194595
  5. 1781802195050
  6. 1781802195514
  7. 1781802195939
  8. 1781802196419
  9. 1781802196960
  10. 1781802197426
  11. 1781802197854
  12. 1781802198295
  13. 1781802198719
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
CALL
VIN 3GTU2VEC3EG199799

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From California Classics

Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X | ONLY 89KM! | 4X4 for sale in Scarborough, ON
2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X | ONLY 89KM! | 4X4 89,551 KM $12,888 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Acura MDX Tech for sale in Scarborough, ON
2012 Acura MDX Tech 150,000 KM $13,888 + tax & lic

Email California Classics

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
California Classics

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-699-XXXX

(click to show)

416-699-6630

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

California Classics

416-699-6630

2014 GMC Sierra 1500