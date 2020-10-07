Menu
2014 Honda Accord

0 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

416-834-6276

2014 Honda Accord

2014 Honda Accord

LX

2014 Honda Accord

LX

Location

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

610 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-834-6276

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6125559
  • Stock #: 827
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F30EA811039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Selling As-Is.

Automatic Sedan, Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Alloy Wheels,  Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mount Volume, Tilt Steering, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Daytime Running Lights, CD Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, Child Safety Lock, Digital Clock,  Front Wheel Drive, Rear Window Defogger, Inside Hood Release.

There are no hidden or extra fees only price plus HST& Licensing. Please call us @ 416-477-6086 or email: info@mominautosales.ca to see the vehicle at 610 Danforth Road, Scarborough ON, M1K 1E7. Please also visit us @ www.mominautosales.ca for more similar vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection

Email Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

610 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

