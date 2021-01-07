Menu
2014 Honda Accord

129,997 KM

Details Description Features

$10,880

+ tax & licensing
$10,880

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Fine Motors

647-686-7808

2014 Honda Accord

2014 Honda Accord

Sedan TOURING PKG | NAVI |LEATHER | ROOF | CAM | 4 NEW SNOW TIRES*

2014 Honda Accord

Sedan TOURING PKG | NAVI |LEATHER | ROOF | CAM | 4 NEW SNOW TIRES*

Location

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

647-686-7808

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$10,880

+ taxes & licensing

129,997KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6477880
  Stock #: 5707
  VIN: 1HGCR2E94EA804696

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5707
  Mileage 129,997 KM

Vehicle Description

HONDA INSPECTION AND APPROVAL AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! ***CARFAX VERIFIED AND AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST*** AUTO, WHITE OVER BLACK LEATHER INT, A\C, CD, PM, PDL, ,AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL,TILT WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH , TRACTION CONTROL AND MORE! ONLY 129,997 KM! ** ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION PLEASE SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS** THIS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED . CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS.***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C** OPTIONAL 4 NEW SNOW TIRES FOR 199 PLUS TAX.***

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Canadian Fine Motors

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

647-686-XXXX

647-686-7808

