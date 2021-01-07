Menu
2014 Honda Civic

82,707 KM

Details Description Features

$10,488

+ tax & licensing
$10,488

+ taxes & licensing

Xian Auto

905-237-7033

LX

LX

Location

Xian Auto

3445 Sheppard Ave E Unit # 7, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K5

905-237-7033

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$10,488

+ taxes & licensing

82,707KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6494724
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F58EH006121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,707 KM

Vehicle Description

UP FOR SALE IS A 2014 HONDA CIVIC BLUE LX ONE OWNER PACKED WITH FEATURES LIKE BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, PUSH TO START, ECO MODE, TOUCH SCRREN, BACK UP CAMERA, CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, POWER DOOR LOCKS WINDOWS MIRRIORS, SIDE CAMERA AND SO MUCH MORE.
COME BY AND CHECK OUT THIS NICE LOOKING 2014 HONDA CIVIC BLUE LOW KM ONE OWNER WHILE SUPPLY LASTS.

*SAFETY NOT INCLUDED, ALL VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR $599*

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! $0 DOWN IS POSSIBLE. Fill out our application on our website now and get approved easily.  

***WINTER PROMOTION SALES!!!!!*** This vehicle is well equipped and to provide you such great driving experience. Don't wait and come to visit Xian Auto to see this vehicle with the best deal you've ever seen. Book appointments to meet our professionals to match the right vehicle with your needs. Don't worry about bad or no credit, because $0 down to finance your cars is possible at Xian Auto. We pay higher for trade-in vehicles. Please visit our website for details: xianauto.ca. We have been serving the GTA for over 10 years.

WARRANTY IS AVALIABLE, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Xian Auto

Xian Auto

3445 Sheppard Ave E Unit # 7, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K5

