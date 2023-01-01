2014 Honda CR-V

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$12,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10154514

10154514 VIN: 2HKRM3H39EH004022

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

