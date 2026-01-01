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2014 Honda Fit

212,000 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2014 Honda Fit

LX

Watch This Vehicle
14035140

2014 Honda Fit

LX

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1777732513208
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  3. 1777732514129
  4. 1777732514563
  5. 1777732514986
  6. 1777732515449
  7. 1777732515863
  8. 1777732516311
  9. 1777732516746
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
212,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN LUCGE8H57E3003610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
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647-247-XXXX

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647-247-7547

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$7,995

+ taxes & licensing>

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2014 Honda Fit