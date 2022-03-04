$19,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118
2014 Honda Odyssey
EX-L
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8589920
- Stock #: 0015
- VIN: 5FNRL5H68EB504339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
EXL WITH RES! DVD! LEATHER SEAT! 8 SEATER! SUNROOF! DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS! POWER LIFT GATE!
ICE COLD A/C! PUSH START! BLUETOOTH!LANE DEPARTURE WARNING! BACKUP CAMERA! AND MUCH MORE!
LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE!ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE!DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!
AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
416-356-8118, EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA
Vehicle Features
