SOLD AS IS AS TRADED RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD NO ACCIDENT YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

2014 Hyundai Accent

183,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Hyundai Accent

GLS/ SUNROOF/ ALLOYS/ HEATED SEATS / SOLD AS IS /

13519634

2014 Hyundai Accent

GLS/ SUNROOF/ ALLOYS/ HEATED SEATS / SOLD AS IS /

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN KMHCU4AE8EU711668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD AS IS AS TRADED RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD NO ACCIDENT YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email Executive Motors

Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
416-953-5105

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

2014 Hyundai Accent