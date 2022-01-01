2014 Hyundai Elantra

+ taxes & licensing
416-690-3227
598 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7
416-690-3227
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE – Available
WARRANTY: POWER TRAIN – ENGINE & TRANSMISSION WITH UNLIMITED KM Available
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR NEW, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT QUALITY AUTO CENTER
598 DANFORTH ROAD
SCARBOROUGH,ON M1K 1E7
4166903227 http://www.ADVENTURELANE.COM
If the customer decide to buy the vehicle AS IS condition ******ONLY***********
We must state now through OMVIC by law: ***********EVEN IF THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES WELL***************
These vehicles are being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may or may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may or may not require substantial repairs at the purchaser expense. It may or may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
** $350-$500 FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE
* HST + LICENSING ARE EXTRA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
598 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7