2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8
416-699-2275
This 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Model just came in and has only 135,670 Kilometers! This clean full-size Spacious Sport Utility Vehicle has been babied, is a FRESH TRADE-IN and is Priced to SELL.....The Sport Model on this 5 Passenger Reliable Hyundai Santa Fe includes 17 Inch Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats and Heated Steering......
Preferred colour combination of Alpine White with Grey cloth, looks SHARP with Tinted Windows, and LED Fog Lights! This gas saver 2.4L 4 Cylinder Santa Fe Sport comes fully equipped with all power options including Bluetooth, Cruise Control, iPod Auxiliary, USB, and CD player. Has been VERY WELL Maintained with BRAND NEW Tires all the way around and comes with a CLEAN Carproof report with no accidents!!!
Your dreams can be become a reality as we arrange all financing in house, your payments could be as low as $160 Bi-Weekly (over 60 months at 5.9% o.a.c.) with only $1000 Down! We finance all credit types.
This White 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with only 135K is Priced to Sell and surely will not last long.......for more information on this vehicle and other new arrivals, feel free to visit our website: WWW.AUTOSELECTTORONTO.COM
You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Auto Select. If you have experienced some of life's challenges and your credit has been damaged or if you have no credit at all we can still get you approved! Helping customers secure the best rate based on their credit is something we take very seriously. Put us to work for you today. Call today to make an appointment with one of our Finance specialists: 416-699-2275.
As per OMVIC regulations we must state this on all of our vehicles when certification is charged extra: ''Vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Certification is Available For $399.00''.
