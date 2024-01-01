Menu
$1000 EXTRA FOR SAFTY

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

215,000 KM

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

215,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB0EG212723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$1000 EXTRA FOR SAFTY

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-XXXX

(click to show)

647-247-7547

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport