<p>Alloy Wheels, Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Traction Control, Two sets of keys. Drive super nice and smooth. <strong>AUTO CHOICE</strong> 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact <strong>647 388 5969</strong> or <strong>hello@autochoiceinc.ca</strong></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

193,600 KM

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury

11974983

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
193,600KM
Good Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB8EG191412

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,600 KM

Alloy Wheels, Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Traction Control, Two sets of keys. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca

 

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Choice Used Cars

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Used Cars

647-388-5969

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport